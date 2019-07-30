Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $223.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

