Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 70,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on Brookline Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.02.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $292.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

