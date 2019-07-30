ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. ORIX’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 32 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NYSE IX traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. 42,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,662. ORIX has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $84.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities analysts expect that ORIX will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ORIX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ORIX by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

