Open Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,922.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,922.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00282217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.01549582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00116905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022016 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,950,534 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

