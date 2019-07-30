Onespan’s (OSPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush set a $12.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onespan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Onespan has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.49 million, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.29 million. Onespan had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $487,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Clements purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,197.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Onespan by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

