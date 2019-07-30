OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.44).

OneSavings Bank stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The stock had a trading volume of 752,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 327.40 ($4.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 458.80 ($6.00). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 372.04. The firm has a market cap of $895.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.64.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

