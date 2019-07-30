ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, RTT News reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.21. 1,801,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 124.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

