OneLedger One Day Volume Hits $351,417.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and Kucoin. OneLedger has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $351,417.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,521,851 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, UEX, IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

