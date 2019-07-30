On.Live (ONL) Price Hits $0.0253

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One On.Live token can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. On.Live has a market cap of $547,882.00 and approximately $567.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, On.Live has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $563.24 or 0.05949213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001177 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000165 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.