On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Issues Earnings Results

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On Deck Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On Deck Capital updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 26,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,397. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $300.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04.

ONDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens set a $25.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDK. Seacliff Capital LLC raised its position in On Deck Capital by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Seacliff Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in On Deck Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 387,837 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in On Deck Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after buying an additional 273,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in On Deck Capital by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 246,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

