Olympic (OLMP) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Olympic has a total market capitalization of $10,146.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Olympic has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Olympic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00281406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.01537443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00117201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Olympic Profile

Olympic’s total supply is 105,770,883 coins. Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic . The official website for Olympic is olympcoin.io

Olympic Coin Trading

Olympic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olympic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

