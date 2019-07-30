OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.02.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $292.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.