OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $349,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 471,457 shares of company stock valued at $38,588,620. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $87.91. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.15.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

