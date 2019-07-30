OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.44 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 64.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 404.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,901,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $1,039,581.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,735 shares of company stock worth $9,592,477. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

