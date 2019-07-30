OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $193.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

