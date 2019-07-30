OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 184 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Unilever by 258.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48.

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

