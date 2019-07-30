Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OLBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an average rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OLBK stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLBK. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

