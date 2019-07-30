Ocean Arete Ltd. Buys Shares of 295,900 IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 295,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. IQIYI accounts for 29.8% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI in the first quarter worth $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 8.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ IQ opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13. IQIYI Inc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.02.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.