Obyte Price Hits $27.44 on Top Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Obyte has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $27.44 or 0.00285309 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. Obyte has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and $7,292.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00280170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.01541027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00117391 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

