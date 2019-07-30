Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $156.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 560.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

