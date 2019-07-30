NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.83.

Shares of NXPI opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $108.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.