Nwam LLC Sells 500 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. 38,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,267. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

