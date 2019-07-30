Nwam LLC Sells 500 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. 38,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,267. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.81.
Rio Tinto Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
