Nwam LLC Sells 357 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,141,000 after purchasing an additional 726,688 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Allergan by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,767,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,867,000 after buying an additional 410,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Allergan by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,611,000 after buying an additional 1,788,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Allergan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,312,000 after buying an additional 1,265,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allergan by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,767,000 after buying an additional 247,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.48.

NYSE AGN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $161.48. The company had a trading volume of 45,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

