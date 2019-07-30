Nwam LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omeros worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $755.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.05. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1271.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 target price on Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

