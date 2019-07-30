Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Realty Income news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $756,189.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,452.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $424,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. 11,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,076. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $74.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

