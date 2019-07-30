Nwam LLC Has $597,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,430. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

