NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 143.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $341,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,370,630.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,902 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $115.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.25. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.