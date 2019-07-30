NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 490 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

