NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 7.4% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at $243,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.1% in the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $294.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

W W Grainger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Probe Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.53.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.