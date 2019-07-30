NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $54,873.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

