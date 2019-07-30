NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in ServiceNow by 118.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $283.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $303.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,417.80, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 25,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total transaction of $7,210,540.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,071 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,937.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $410,967.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,093 shares in the company, valued at $815,345.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,322 shares of company stock worth $32,554,009. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

