NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 6,117 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,443,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,079.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

