NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 7,236.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,569 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Hess by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 192,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Shares of HES opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.05. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $74.81.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 25,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,590,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew P. Slentz sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $130,104.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,319.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,837. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

