NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,035 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6,207.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $209,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,615,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,115,917,000 after buying an additional 3,261,539 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6,877.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,706,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,667,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after buying an additional 465,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,526,000 after buying an additional 415,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 124.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

