Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.28

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
