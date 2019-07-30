Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. Nutrien also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NTR traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. 2,703,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,987. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Twitter from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.