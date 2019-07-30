NuShares Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1,916.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030074 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

