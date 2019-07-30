Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novelion Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Novelion Therapeutics worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Novelion Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVLN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Novelion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 5,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,971. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.14. Novelion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novelion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.