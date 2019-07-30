nOS Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, nOS has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $66,835.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00279563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.01527711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00117172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000606 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

