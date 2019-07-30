Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 70,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. 20,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,122. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 price target on Andersons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nomura lifted their price target on Global Payments from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,373.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $173,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,658,271.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,752 shares of company stock worth $4,442,698. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.