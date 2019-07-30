Northstar Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Northstar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $284,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 523,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,682,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.34. 34,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $358.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 118,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

