Northstar Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Northstar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Northstar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northstar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.58. The company had a trading volume of 42,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,600. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.