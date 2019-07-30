Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Trading Down 6.8%

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13), approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.80 ($1.21).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 million and a P/E ratio of 15.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Northern 3 VCT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

