Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Northern 2 VCT plc (LON:NTV) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), 8,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average session volume of 3,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.60 ($0.83).

The company has a market cap of $82.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.41.

Get Northern 2 VCT alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Northern 2 VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.25%.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.