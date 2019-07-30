North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR) Trading Down 12.5%

North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 304,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 418% from the average session volume of 58,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

North Arrow Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

