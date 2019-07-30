Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 95 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in AON were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,623,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,905,000 after acquiring an additional 266,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 106,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2,277.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $193.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,201. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $198.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

In other news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

