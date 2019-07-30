Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 63 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Booking by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Booking by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 26,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,799,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $5.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,913.65. 86,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,323. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,873.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.34 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,057.52.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.