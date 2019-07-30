Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 1,500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,320,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,228,000 after buying an additional 190,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after buying an additional 1,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,071,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,921,000 after buying an additional 470,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,207,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,070,000 after buying an additional 195,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,083 shares of company stock worth $1,398,725 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.81.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

