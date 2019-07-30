Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 1,110 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $489,930,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $13,030,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 48.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,115,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,281,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after acquiring an additional 583,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 10.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,439,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

In related news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $142.59. 30,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,164. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

