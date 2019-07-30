Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 1,059 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.36% of NeoGenomics worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 200.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Bonello sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,876 shares of company stock worth $7,674,362. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 58,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 176.85 and a beta of 0.78.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

